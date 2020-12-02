Bertha Willa Jane King Sutton, of Margate, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born March 21, 1935, in Avonmore, and was the eldest daughter of Grace Caroline (McBryar) Smeltzer and Alton P. King. Retired for several years, Mrs. Sutton gained experience in banking and finance through her previous employment with Pittsburgh National Bank, Saltsburg Bank and Trust, Avonmore Bank and Security Trust of Washington, D.C. This prior knowledge blossomed when she and her husband became adult entrepreneurs. As Shaklee independent business owners, they shared good health concepts and provided many the opportunity to explore entrepreneurial possibilities. Mrs. Sutton brought laughter and joy as a gifted and imaginative story-teller of tales she told to all who listened with anticipation. She dispersed tidbits of wisdom to her friends and just as importantly to the neighborhood children she entertained as if they all belonged to her. Many of the youth in Lower Burrell viewed Mrs. Sutton as their second mom, cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for those around at mealtimes. She would do a head count to see who would stay, never turning down an opportunity to share her homemade fudge, cookies and candy. Her car became a taxi service. She accepted all as her own even when she would interrupt a business meeting to allow one of the neighborhood children permission to use the backyard pool. As a member of the Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell, she actively participated in their choir for many years. She received an associate degree from the Westmoreland Community College and was a graduate of Saltsburg High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Richard Sutton Sr., her brother, Eugene King; two sisters, Brenda King Fennell, of Salina, and Lucille King Cadamore, of Sarver, and her beloved miniature schnauzers, Prince and Xanadu. Mrs. Sutton is survived by her three sons, William (Jane) Sutton Jr., of Brandon, Miss., James (Donna) Sutton, of Charlotte, N.C., and Robert (Teresa) Sutton, of Coral Springs, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Twyla Marckioni, of Greensburg. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Private entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A visitation was held on an earlier date in Florida for friends located there. The best and greatest story Bertha told others was that her salvation secured by Christ alone happened in her early teenage years. Her and Dad's salvation provides us comfort and peace that exceeds understanding now that they are both healed completely, alive more than ever, and wait for us with smiling eyes and outstretched arms showered in the light and glory of our Savior. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates that contributions be made to your local state Alzheimer's Association
Chapter in loving memory of Bertha Sutton.