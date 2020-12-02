1/1
Bertha W. Sutton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Willa Jane King Sutton, of Margate, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born March 21, 1935, in Avonmore, and was the eldest daughter of Grace Caroline (McBryar) Smeltzer and Alton P. King. Retired for several years, Mrs. Sutton gained experience in banking and finance through her previous employment with Pittsburgh National Bank, Saltsburg Bank and Trust, Avonmore Bank and Security Trust of Washington, D.C. This prior knowledge blossomed when she and her husband became adult entrepreneurs. As Shaklee independent business owners, they shared good health concepts and provided many the opportunity to explore entrepreneurial possibilities. Mrs. Sutton brought laughter and joy as a gifted and imaginative story-teller of tales she told to all who listened with anticipation. She dispersed tidbits of wisdom to her friends and just as importantly to the neighborhood children she entertained as if they all belonged to her. Many of the youth in Lower Burrell viewed Mrs. Sutton as their second mom, cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for those around at mealtimes. She would do a head count to see who would stay, never turning down an opportunity to share her homemade fudge, cookies and candy. Her car became a taxi service. She accepted all as her own even when she would interrupt a business meeting to allow one of the neighborhood children permission to use the backyard pool. As a member of the Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell, she actively participated in their choir for many years. She received an associate degree from the Westmoreland Community College and was a graduate of Saltsburg High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Richard Sutton Sr., her brother, Eugene King; two sisters, Brenda King Fennell, of Salina, and Lucille King Cadamore, of Sarver, and her beloved miniature schnauzers, Prince and Xanadu. Mrs. Sutton is survived by her three sons, William (Jane) Sutton Jr., of Brandon, Miss., James (Donna) Sutton, of Charlotte, N.C., and Robert (Teresa) Sutton, of Coral Springs, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Twyla Marckioni, of Greensburg. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Private entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A visitation was held on an earlier date in Florida for friends located there. The best and greatest story Bertha told others was that her salvation secured by Christ alone happened in her early teenage years. Her and Dad's salvation provides us comfort and peace that exceeds understanding now that they are both healed completely, alive more than ever, and wait for us with smiling eyes and outstretched arms showered in the light and glory of our Savior. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates that contributions be made to your local state Alzheimer's Association Chapter in loving memory of Bertha Sutton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved