Beryl J. Carney, 73, of Parks Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. (VanDervort) Carney, of 49 years; sons, Keith and Joshua Carney: daughter, Heather (Doug) Wingenbach; grandchildren, Max, Asher, Odin and Lois Anne; brother, James Robert Carney; also numerous nieces and nephews. He left behind his best friend, Fred Mitcheson; and many other beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William Carney, Oliver Carney, Laverne Sullivan, Dewayne Sullivan, Betty Sullivan Michelakis and Vivian Carney Riggle; and his parents, Sarah (Watt) Carney and William Carney. Beryl enjoyed fishing, home renovations and spending time with the grandchildren. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Leechburg. Beryl worked at Wean United for seven years and was a senior maintenance supervisor at Allegheny Ludlum for 28 years when he retired in 1998. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.