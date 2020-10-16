1/
Beryl J. Carney
Beryl J. Carney, 73, of Parks Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. (VanDervort) Carney, of 49 years; sons, Keith and Joshua Carney: daughter, Heather (Doug) Wingenbach; grandchildren, Max, Asher, Odin and Lois Anne; brother, James Robert Carney; also numerous nieces and nephews. He left behind his best friend, Fred Mitcheson; and many other beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William Carney, Oliver Carney, Laverne Sullivan, Dewayne Sullivan, Betty Sullivan Michelakis and Vivian Carney Riggle; and his parents, Sarah (Watt) Carney and William Carney. Beryl enjoyed fishing, home renovations and spending time with the grandchildren. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Leechburg. Beryl worked at Wean United for seven years and was a senior maintenance supervisor at Allegheny Ludlum for 28 years when he retired in 1998. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
