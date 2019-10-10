|
|
Beryl J. Obringer, 71, of Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, while in the company of family, at her home. Beryl was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Ruth (Feil) and Louis Kokenda. Beryl was the widow of Kenneth A. Obringer Sr., who passed in 2011. Beryl was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Natrona Heights. She was active in the Bible study classes and many other church activities. She enjoyed making candy and hard tack for family and friends. She had always helped out at her husband's family farm. She enjoyed flower gardening, canning, and bird feeding and watching. Beryl is survived by her two sons, Kenneth A. and Jeannine Obringer Jr., of Freeport, and Nicholaus and Laura Obringer, of Buffalo Township; and her daughter, Julia Obringer, of Buffalo Township; eight grandchildren, Lauren Murray, Courtney, Emily, Alyssa, Paige, Samantha, Grace and Darius Obringer; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kendall and Audrey. Beryl is also survived by her brother, John and Cheryl Kokenda, of Shaler; and her sister, Ruth and Wayne Berry, of Florida. In addition to her parents, Beryl was preceded in death by her brother, Pastor Paul F. Kokenda; sisters, Myra Harbison and Rebecca Hagelthorn; and two infant brothers, Louis A. and Martin G. Kokenda.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the funeral home. A private family burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019