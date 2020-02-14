|
Bethan McGeary, 33, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born in New Kensington, where she was a graduate of Valley High School and Community College of Allegheny County. Bethan excelled at bowling, soccer and track. In 2006, she was the Jr. College Women's Bowling National Champion. She was employed by Comfort Inn, RIDC. Bethan brought three wonderful boys into this world, boys she was very proud of. She was the loving mother to Quintin, Liam and Killian; dear daughter of Kenneth and Barbara (Fuhrer) McGeary, of New Kensington; and sister of Timothy (Andrea) McGeary, of Durham, N.C., Andrew McGeary, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Cameron McGeary, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Ceridwen (Matthew) Spiker, of Elizabethtown, Pa. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.