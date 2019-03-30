Home

Betsy J. Sebastian


Betsy J. Sebastian Obituary
Betsy J. (Anderson) Sebastian, 72, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Born Nov. 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Esther (Elway) Anderson. Betsy was a graduate of Perry Traditional Academy, and finished psychology classes at Penn State University to work with children. She worked as a home visitor for Head Start, Westmoreland County, and was a former member of Salina Bible Church. Betsy's greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick R. Sebastian, who passed away Jan. 3, 2014; brother, Thomas Anderson Jr.; and a sister, Peggy Felger. Betsy is survived by her children, Frederick M. (Michelle) Sebastian, of Syracuse, N.Y., and Beth Anne (Dr. Scott) Weinel, of Kiski Township; grandchildren, Jacob (Tiffany) Weinel, of Kittanning, Zachary (Cassie Turnbull) Weinel, of Shelocta, and Emelia Weinel, of Kiski Township; sisters, Judy (Michael) Socko, of North Kingsville, Ohio, and Debbie (Wesley) Erskine, of Cranberry; sister-in-law, Ruth (Thomas) Fowler, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Betsy's life. Private interment will be in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betsy's memory to the , 2403 Sidney St. No. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
