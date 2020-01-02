Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:45 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Bette M. Cornelius


1942 - 2020
Bette M. Cornelius Obituary
Bette Marie (Heasley) Cornelius, 77, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 22, 1942, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Bette Connolly Heasley. Bette was a 1960 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired from the patient registration department at Allegheny Valley Hospital after 26 years of service. Bette was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed her trips to the casino, playing bingo, her card clubs, and was a avid Steelers and Pirates fan. Bette had been a Steelers season ticket holder since 1964. She is survived by her children, Christine (John) Giunta, of Monroeville, Beth Ann Tran, of Frederick, Md., and David (Krystle) Ptaszkiewicz, of North Huntington; stepdaughter, Sophie Forbes, of New Mexico; grandchildren, Antonio and Bella Giunta, Ella and Ava Tran and Nolan and Myles Ptaszkiewicz; step-grandchildren, Jacob, Clayton and Michaela Cornelius; brothers, Robert K. (Patricia) Heasley, of Cincinnati, Ohio, William W. (Virginia) Heasley, of Natrona Heights, and Roger (Dolly) Heasley, of Greensburg; and by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Harry B. Cornelius, on Jan. 3, 2017; son, J.R. Ptaszkiewcz; stepson, Michael Cornelius; and by her sister, Beverly J. McClain.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parish vigil service will be held at 1:45 p.m. A parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be private in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
