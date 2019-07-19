Bettie J. Lape, 76, of Indianola, Indiana Township, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, after a long battle against cancer. She was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Saxonburg, to the late Charles E. and Mary (Rudlowsky) Lape Sr. Bettie worked at Wendy's in Harmarville for 20 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, crafts, and friends at the West Deer Senior Center. Bettie loved spending time with her family during all holidays, especially Christmas. She also enjoyed her trips to Myrtle Beach with the Jesih family. Bettie was a life member of the Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. She served as treasurer and was one of the original members of the Ladies Auxiliary. Bettie is survived by her beloved son, Jonathan Lape, of Indiana Township; siblings, Charles E. (Deborah) Lape Jr., of Saxonburg, and Mary (Gerald) Ballentine, of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and her pal, Gunnar. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna May Miller, Dorothy Bonner, and John, George and Frank Kurta; and niece, Heather Miller. Jon would like to give a special thank you to his cousins, Kim and David Casterline, Thomas Miller and Scott Casterline for their love and support through Bettie's illness.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, PA 15076. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m, Saturday in the funeral home. Bettie will be laid to rest next to her mother at Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery, Saxonburg.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to West Deer Dog Shelter, 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 19, 2019