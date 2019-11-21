|
Betty Ann Fenn, 86, of Oakmont, formerly of Blawnox, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. Fenn; loving mother of Robert (Charlotte) Fenn, Linda (Karen) Chilton-Fenn, Leslie (Rich) McDole, Amy (Milton Squiller) Fenn, and the late Donald H. Fenn; grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of two.
There will be no visitation. Services are private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019