Betty Ann (Jacobs) George Hatzimbes, 83, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born June 30, 1935, in New Kensington, to the late Subrey and Flo Rita Johns Jacobs. Betty was a 1953 graduate of Ken-Hi and a 1956 graduate of Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing, where she worked as a registered nurse in the operating room and in other departments, for more than 40 years. She also worked at Harmar Village for several years following her retirement from Citizens. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. She enjoyed trips to casinos, especially those in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She loved her cat, B.T. Betty is survived by her daughter, Monica George; brother, Richard Jacobs; stepdaughter, Colette A. (John) Zavadak; and stepgrandchildren, George and Elise Zavadak. Betty was also "Bubba" to Marikate Monica Harrison Buys and Elizabeth Monica Harrison. In addition to her parents, her brothers, Jack and Ray Jacobs, preceded her in death. Those desiring may contribute to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley: TNR Fund, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.

Those wanting to pay their respects will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a procession will form for the trip to Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, where a graveside service will take place. Father Meletios Zafaran will officiate.

