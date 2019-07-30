|
Betty Ann (Vrana) Simonetti, 85, of Frazer Township, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Mrs. Simonetti was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Danville, Pa., to the late Andrew and Julia (Fritz) Vrana. She was a graduate of East Deer High School and the New Kensington School of Business. Mrs. Simonetti was then employed by PPG Industries, Creighton, as the secretary of quality control, where she met her husband of 62 years, Antony Simonetti. They were married in 1957. Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with her family. She also worked alongside her husband in the family mushroom-growing business. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Simonetti; children, Anthony J. (Cristine) Simonetti, of Canonsburg, Daniel R. Simonetti, of Frazer Township, and Linda Marie (Keith) Moyer, of McConnellsburg; and grandchildren, Nicole and Evan Simonetti. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Andrew Vrana Jr.
Visitation and funeral Mass were private at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. She was laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 30, 2019