Betty Eileen (Carnahan) Stover, 96, formerly of Salina, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born April 8, 1923, in Salina, she was a daughter of the late Harry Carnahan and Josephine (Ripple) Carnahan. Betty lived in Salina all of her life, and was a 1941 graduate of Bell Avon High School, and obtained her associates degree in business administration from Westminster College. Betty worked as a secretary in the elementary school for Bell Avon in the Kiski School District for 18 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Apollo Order of The Eastern Star No. 125, where she was the oldest past worthy matron and chaplain. Her additional memberships included the White Shrine of Jerusalem and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty enjoyed reading, working on puzzle books, flower gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dean E. Stover, who passed away May 13, 2011; brothers, Earl and Raymond Carnahan; and sisters, Ruth Bateman and Alma Weiss. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Lee (Ted) Decker, of York, S.C., and Judith (Lin) Halin, of Rock Hill, S.C.; sons, Keith (Cathy) Stover, of Lisbon, Iowa, and Jeffrey (Barbara) Stover, of Carlisle; grandchildren, Christopher (Gina) Maraffi, Mark (Brandy) Maraffi, Eric Maraffi, Jason (Kelly) Halin, Matthew (Katie) Halin, Daniel (Christina) Stover and Ashley (Ryan) Winkler; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Evan, Nathan, Owen, Trevor, Sam, Wells, Elinor and Clara; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. An Eastern Star service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor James V Arter III officiating. Private interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions made to the Bell Township Fire Company, 201 Main St., Salina, PA 15680. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019