Betty Hoch, 85, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 7, 1935, in White Station, to the late Steve and Veronica Zelenok Sabo Sr. Betty was a 1954 graduate of Apollo High School and was employed for Hills Department Store for 17 years as the head of the jewelry department. She enjoyed dancing, gambling, reading, traveling, old westerns and fashion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Roofner Jr.; second husband, Howard Ridenour; third husband, Donald Hoch; son, Thomas A. Roofner III; brothers, Louis, Joseph, Steve Jr., Andy and Frank Sabo; and sister, Alice Spelock. Betty is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Tommy) Held Sr., Barbara (Bill) Varner and Janie (Jeff) Danjou; brother, Robert (Mary Lou) Sabo; grandchildren, Tammy, Tommy Jr., Sara, Ray, Rachel, Merkeia, Adam, Ashley and Josh; and nine great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Lyon officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



