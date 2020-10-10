Betty J. Allshouse, 96, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Masonic Village of Sewickley. She was born Aug. 5, 1924, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Frank W. and Merzella W. (Auth) Allshouse. Betty retired after 44 years of service from the benefits department of Allegheny Ludlum Steel. She was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, sang in the Chancel Choir and participated in the Womens Circle of the church. Betty was also a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a volunteer at Allegheny Valley Hospital for more than 20 years. Betty is survived by her dear friends, Ann Wetzel and Katie Mills. Services and burial for Betty were private. Arrangements were under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
