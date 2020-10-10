1/1
Betty J. Allshouse
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Allshouse, 96, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Masonic Village of Sewickley. She was born Aug. 5, 1924, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Frank W. and Merzella W. (Auth) Allshouse. Betty retired after 44 years of service from the benefits department of Allegheny Ludlum Steel. She was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, sang in the Chancel Choir and participated in the Womens Circle of the church. Betty was also a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a volunteer at Allegheny Valley Hospital for more than 20 years. Betty is survived by her dear friends, Ann Wetzel and Katie Mills. Services and burial for Betty were private. Arrangements were under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved