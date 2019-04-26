Betty Jane Dilick, 81, of Ford City, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born Dec. 14, 1937, in McVille, the daughter of Ralph and Ruth L. (Coffman) Dougherty. Betty graduated from Freeport High School in 1955 and lived in North Buffalo Township for most of her life. She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and most recently worshipped at Cornerstone Assembly of God in Kittanning. She worked as a payroll clerk at Eljer Manufacturing in Ford City for 15 years until her retirement in 2000. Reading, working on puzzles and embroidering were some of her favorite hobbies, along with playing with her granddog, Dex. She also enjoyed researching her family's history, listening to gospel music and watching her favorite TV show, CSI. Betty took great pleasure in collecting donations for the veterans at Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Marie Petrie, of Ford City; granddaughters, Damara Rai Petrie, of Ford City, Sydney Nicole Dilick, of Millville, Ashley Rai Dilick-DiMond, of Kittanning, and Rudee Ann Dilick-Slavik, of California; great-grandsons, Dane Joseph Dilick-DiMond and Maxwell Clyde Dilick-DiMond; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Dilick, of Coudersport; brothers, Wayne Dougherty and wife, Janet, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Walter Dougherty and wife, Barbara, of Valparaiso, Ind., Fred Dougherty and wife, Caryn, of La Porte, Ind., Jerry Dougherty and wife, Phyliss, of Brackenridge, Harry Dougherty and wife, Linda, of Lower Burrell, Roy Dougherty and wife, Hollie, of New Kensington, and Raymond Dougherty and wife, Penny, of Ford City; sisters, Louise McCullough, of Greensburg, Florence Miller, of Swanzey, N.H., Margie Dosch, of Ford City, Shirley Elphinstone, of Sarver, Susie Gahagan and husband, Dan, of Templeton, and Sally Daugherty, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gabriel Joseph Dilick, whom she married May 14, 1960 and who died June 23, 2014; sons, Joseph R. "Joe" Dilick and Stephen Rudy Dilick; grandson, Cagney Joseph Dilick; granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth Dilick and Whitney Catherine Dilick; and brother, Ken Dougherty.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the BAUER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael A. Bobbit officiating. Interment will be at St. Francis of Paola Cemetery, South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given to the , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38150. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. To send a condolence to Betty's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary