Betty J. (Granish) Grabowski, 89, of Springdale, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Catherine Bondra Granish, born Sept. 5, 1929. She worked at Eat'n Park in Harmarville for more than 30 years as a waitress and enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and shopping, but especially relished spending time with her family and spoiling her grandson and her great-granddaughters. Betty was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale, as well as a lifelong resident of the community. Surviving her are her loving husband of 68 years, Eugene J. Grabowski; daughters, Laura (Victor) Rich, of Canton, Ohio, and Jeannie (Ron) Painter, of Sarver; grandchildren, Aaron (Rachel) Rich, of Akron, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Lila and Abby Jane Rich; sister, Thelma Hanchar, of Plum Borough; as well as nieces and nephews. The family wishes many thanks to all her neighbors and friends for the help and support through all the years. Besides her parents, Mrs. Grabowski was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Alex Granish, and one sister, Ann Downey.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, March 1, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

