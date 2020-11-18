Betty J. (Rusnak) Grupac, 91, of Allegheny Township (Weinels Crossroads), passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born April 9, 1929, in Allegheny Township, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Patila) Rusnak. Betty was a 1947 graduate of Leechburg High School. She worked in production for Hat and Cap in Arnold & Papercraft in Blawnox, and last worked in maintenance for the Kiski Area School District. She also did private cleaning jobs. Betty was a member of Christ The King Parish, in Gilpin Township, and used to volunteer at the bingos at the former St. Martha's Parish. She liked cooking, baking, reading and watching game shows, tennis and golf. Betty most loved being with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Grupac, who passed away in 1973; sisters, Mary Vrana, Madeline Ressani and Sophie J. Borello; infant sister, Annie; and her brother, John Rusnak. Betty is survived by her sons, Dennis M. Grupac, of Allegheny Township, and Jeffrey S. (Deborah L.) Grupac, of Natrona Heights; granddaughters, Melissa R. (Joel) McQuade, of Natrona Heights, Megan E. (Eric) Gillis, of Sarver; great-grandchildren, Reese, Cadence, Carson and Declan; and nieces and nephews. At Betty's request, there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Christ The King Parish, 125 Park Road, Leechburg, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Due to state mandates for COVID-19, please wear a mask and social distance at church. Private interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Christ The King Parish,125 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.