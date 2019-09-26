Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Betty J. Guthrie


1930 - 06
Betty J. (Hay) Guthrie, 89, of Tarrs, formerly of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born June 8, 1930, in Confluence, she was the daughter of the late Orville C. Hay and Verna E. (Jeffries) Hay. Betty worked as a registered nurse at the Kiski Valley Medical Facility in North Apollo and retired in 1980. She lived in Wheeling, W.Va., and Sarver before moving to Apollo in 1973. Betty was a member of New Stanton Church and former member of Pleasant View Brethren Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Guthrie, who passed away April 20, 2001; and a son, Alvin Guthrie. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Ban, of Allegheny Township, and Susan (Randy) Overly, of Everson; granddaughters, Heather Overly, of Everson, and Lacy and Jessica Ban, both of Pittsburgh; and a great-grandson, Dupree.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Pleasant View Brethren Church, 1156 Pleasantview Drive, Vandergrift, PA 15690; or to New Stanton Church, 612 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, PA 15672. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
