Betty J. Jack, 93, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Freeport, to the late James and Sarah Claypool Reesman. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Kensington. She enjoyed camping, playing the piano and accordion, frequent visits to Elena's restaurant and volunteering at various nursing home and musical ministries. Betty truly was a loving mother, and equally loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is survived by her husband of 72 years, Stanley James Jack; children, Elsie (Ronald) Frank, of Johnstown, Ohio, Dana (Phillip) Yowell, of Toney, Ala., David (Shirley) Jack, of Apollo, James (Margie) Jack, of Mason, Ohio, Sara (Avery) Gurnsey, of Bassett, Neb., Mark (Nancy) Jack, of Lower Burrell; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Jack of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings; her son, Richard Jack; an infant grandson; and an infant great-granddaughter.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church, 3740 Seventh St., New Kensington. Her grandson, Pastor Kevin Jack, will officiate. Anyone attending the service is asked to go directly to the church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019