Betty J. (Perroz) Mell, 83, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home with her family at her side. She was born May 18, 1936, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Zetner Perroz. Betty graduated from Har-Brack High School where she was a cheerleader. Betty worked as a custodian for the Kiski Area School District, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of Kiski Valley Presbyterian Church in Allegheny Township. Betty enjoyed Scrabble, bingo, camping, bowling, playing cards, reading, watching TV game shows and especially her time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Denise (Bill III) Simmons, Christine (Kristen) Mell and Ralph (Brandi) Mell III; many grandchildren; her three great-grandsons; and by her special niece/friend, Judy. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Mell Jr., on March 2, 2000; daughter, Sharon K. Dean; 11 brothers and sisters; and by many friends/family. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be Pastor Jane French. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019