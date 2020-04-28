Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
Betty J. Mitteff


1937 - 2020
Betty J. Mitteff, 82, of New Kensington, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1937, in Sagamore, to the late Charles and Beulah Rupert Bliss, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. She worked for Jensports in New Kensington and had also worked for G.C. Murphy's. She enjoyed playing bingo and activities at Ridge Ave. Sr. Apartments and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Michael Mitteff, of Clarington, and Chimene (Anthony) Crivaro, of New Kensington; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gerry Bliss and Sandy Rotto, both of Arnold, and Gail (Daniel) Burket, of Oakland, Md. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Mitteff, and sister, Evelyn Wiles. Private funeral services and burial in Union Cemetery Arnold, are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
