Betty Jean McCoy Parker, 93, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 17, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Henry and Isabelle Barnes Pryor. Betty worked as a nurse's aide at Citizens General Hospital for 36 years and a loyal member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed donating her time to various charities, visiting with her family, listening to 1940's music, watching old western movies, playing bingo and travelling, especially going on cruises. Survivors include her children, Garry L. (Sylvia) Garrison, Edwin L. Jarnagin and Dollie Cheatham; grandchildren, Franceska Y. Garrison, Jerhone C. (Jenine) Jarnagin, Edwin E. Staton and Casey Crayton; great-grandchildren, Tyrone Webster, Tameka Webster and Takia Jarnagin; five great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Sammy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Parker; son, Horace Edwin Jarnagin III; and sister, Henri Mae Davis. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, with the Rev. Darryl Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2020.