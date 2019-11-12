|
Betty (Elizabeth) Jane Nagg Piwowar, 84, of Avonmore, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Excela Health in Latrobe. She was born Saturday, May 11, 1935, in Nowrytown, Pa., the daughter of the late Andrew and Stella Gryczuk Nagg. Before her retirement, she was employed with Jiffy Steaks and Naser's in Apollo. She loved cooking, going to the casinos, scratch-off tickets, word-search puzzles, and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her children. She is survived by her children, Stanley J. Piwowar, of Avonmore, and Lynda McCoy and her husband, Mark, of Avonmore; a grandson, Dylan McCoy and his girlfriend, Brooke Oskey; a great-grandson, Waylon, of Salina; three brothers, Jack Nagg and his wife, Ellen, of Iselin, Chester "Chilo" Nagg and his wife, Gloria, of Clarksburg, and Joe Nagg and his wife, Twila, of Erie; five sisters, Lucille Humbert, of Monroeville, Linda Bragen, of Alabama, Bernadette Libengood and her husband, Jim, of Saltsburg, Debbie Chicka and her husband, Darren, of Saltsburg, and Tammy Jones and her husband, Charles, of Saltsburg; a brother-in-law, Jim Pochedly, of McIntyre; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Piwowar Jr., in 2001; a sister, Margaret Pochedly; two brothers, Andrew Nagg Jr. and Stanley Nagg; a dear friend, Delores Bruner; and her brothers-in-law, David Humbert and John Bragen.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be held in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019