Sorry for Jean's passing,I never met her ,but my dad was her 1st husbands brother Bob.I still have old photo of all them at a PPG x mas party,1953 dated ,was in my dad's old photo box,i only knew she remarried to a gray and lived in Hgts.,I just saw her obituary, I never knew my uncle or grandparents,wondered if she may had any photos, my name is Susan McLean now ,live in Sarver,.sorry for your loss.





Susan Mclean

Family