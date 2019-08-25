|
|
Betty L. Devlin, 97, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, after a brief illness, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, with her loving family by her side. She was born Feb. 25, 1922, in Natrona, to the late Bertram and Bessie (Muse) Smith. Betty lived most of her life in Arnold, where she was a homemaker. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Church, New Kensington. In her later years, Betty enjoyed spending nine months a year in Florida with her daughter, Bonnie. She was an avid Pirates fan and never missed a game on TV and enjoyed attending Pirates spring training, in Bradenton, Fla. She also enjoyed her December Caribbean cruises with her daughter. Survivors include her daughter, with whom she lived, Bonnie Devlin Ray (Thomas H. McCann), of Natrona Heights; and brother-in-law, Richard E. Devlin, of Verona. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Devlin Jr., in 2009; son, Wayne A. Devlin, in 2000; her beloved beagle, Benny; her siblings, Margaret Micholas, Fern Heyer, Marcella Smith, John Smith, Jean Beck, Ralph Smith, Lois Straughn, Richard Smith and Bertram Smith; and a sister-in-law, Betty Sestini. Betty was loving, kind, sweet, giving and couldn't do enough for those she loved and cared about. She truly had a generous heart of gold and a very special love for all animals. Betty will be deeply missed by her devoted daughter and all who loved her. She will always be forever in the hearts of everyone who was blessed to know her.
At Betty's request, there will be no public visitation. However, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019