Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Goldsheater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Goldsheater


1928 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Goldsheater Obituary
Betty Lou (Orait) Goldsheater, 91, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Harmar Village Care Center. Born April 21, 1928, in Saltsburg, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Celia (Reeder) Orait. She was a longtime resident of Creighton and moved to Harmar in 2004. Betty retired after working 25 years at Bacharach, New Kensington. She was a member of Springdale Presbyterian Church. Survivors include nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, August L. Goldsheater, Dec. 18, 2003; her five brothers, Charles, Ralph, Thomas, Raymond and Richard Orait; and two sisters, Ruth Klass and Audrey Patla.
There is no visitation. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Arrangements are by the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, PA 15030.
Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now