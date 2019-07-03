Betty Lou (Orait) Goldsheater, 91, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Harmar Village Care Center. Born April 21, 1928, in Saltsburg, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Celia (Reeder) Orait. She was a longtime resident of Creighton and moved to Harmar in 2004. Betty retired after working 25 years at Bacharach, New Kensington. She was a member of Springdale Presbyterian Church. Survivors include nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, August L. Goldsheater, Dec. 18, 2003; her five brothers, Charles, Ralph, Thomas, Raymond and Richard Orait; and two sisters, Ruth Klass and Audrey Patla.

There is no visitation. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Arrangements are by the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, PA 15030.

Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 3, 2019