|
|
Betty Lou (Quillen) Gorelli, 81, of Gilpin Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born March 7, 1938, in Adah, Pa., a daughter of the late Anna Belle (Scarff) Quillen. Betty owned and operated Veado's Restaurant with her late husband Gerald along the river road in Parks Township from 1976 until retiring in 2005. She also owned and operated the Valley Car Wash in Parks Township, Ford City Car Wash and the Budget Mini Storage in Parks Township. She welcomed everyone into her home with unconditional love and support. Betty everlastingly welcomed her children's friends as if they were her own. She was very artistically inclined and enjoyed going to museums and attending performance art. A few of her hobbies included jet skiing, water skiing, gardening and traveling, and spending time with her family and friends and her granddogs. She was a member of Christ The King Parish in Gilpin. She was a 1956 graduate of Vandergrift High School. Survivors include two daughters, Dana A. Valente (P.J.) and Kaitlyn Brianna Gorelli (Rachel), both of Parks Township; nieces, Erin Shay-Hynds (Steve), of Upper St. Clair, and Kyle Shay, of Baltimore, Md.; and sister-In-law, Cindy Shay (Bill), of Mt. Lebanon. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald C. Gorelli, March 7, 2014.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with Pastor Bob Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Gorelli family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019