Betty L. Hoss


Betty L. Hoss Obituary
Betty L. (Watkins) Hoss, 93, of Washington Township, formerly of West Vandergrift, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born March 21, 1926, in Kinloch, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Addie Watkins. Betty lived in West Vandergrift most of her life. She was a clerk for the former Dixon's Bakery in Leechburg for more than 20 years. Betty enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hoss, in 1984; grandson, Shane Modolo; brother, Earl Watkins; sisters, Dorothy Benson and Mary Louise Hanlon; and son-in-law, Stanley Rousch. Betty is survived by her daughter, Esther M. (Hoss) Roush, of Washington Township; granddaughters, Renee L. (Ron) Sturgill, of Vandergrift, and Tina M. (George) Palasky, of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandson, Raymond R. (Leanne) Roush, of Berwick; great-grandson, Dominic Roush of Berwick; great-great-grandsons, Giovonni Modolo, of Washington Township, and David Modolo, of Tannersville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Betty's request, there will be no viewing or services. Private burial will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 10, 2019
