Betty LaRue (Huffman) Knabb, 94, of Parks Township, was called by her late husband (James W., May 26, 2018) to sing with him in the Lord's choir Monday, May 25, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Born Feb. 22, 1926, in Parks Township, to the late Hudson Monroe "Hud" and Helen Lucille (Dinger) Huffman, Betty was a 1944 graduate of Leechburg High School, graduating second in her class. During Betty's high school years, she worked as the bookkeeper for her late father's business, Huffman Brother's Meat Packing in Parks Township, up until it was sold in 1967. Betty subsequently went to work for Quarato's Hardware Store in Leechburg for 10 years as secretary and bookkeeper. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift, where she met her late husband, James, and they were married there Aug. 13, 1948. Both Betty and James served their church and the Lord by volunteering for numerous church functions. Betty's dedication to her church included singing in the church choir, teaching Kindergarten Sunday School and later, with her husband James, preparing and serving the monthly "Friendly Lunch" for 15 years. Betty and James's devotion to their church was a true testament to their faith. Betty and James enjoyed traveling, including cruises abroad, their road trips with family and their trips to visit Betty's brother, Ronald, in Texas. Betty was a member of the "Lady Birds" Kiski Valley Women's Church Bowling League and enjoyed her weekly card clubs with her cherished friends. Betty loved watching birds outside her window at the birdfeeder and was a lover of all animals, especially dogs, to include her beloved Teeny and Paws. Betty is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey L. (Mary Jo) Knabb and Gregg A. Knabb, both of Parks Township; granddaughter, Jackie Kromka; cherished great-grandson, Dashiell James Lindsay; her brother, Dr. Ronald D. Huffman, of Helotes, Texas; and a number of other loving relatives. Betty treasured her sons and supported their endeavors, from music to gardening; her generous, loving heart shined through. Betty loved being with family whether it be during family gatherings or a family dinner at home. Betty and James welcomed all with open arms and hearts. And when the time came when they could no longer care for themselves, it was their son, Gregg, who assumed responsibility for their care. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Concordia Lutheran Ministries for their compassionate care and dedication to Betty while a resident of their facility. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, followed by private entombment at Greenwood Mausoleum in Lower Burrell. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201; or charity of one's choice. Condolences to the Knabb family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 28, 2020.