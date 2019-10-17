|
|
Betty L. (Coffman) Korman, 87, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. Betty was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Clinton and was a daughter of the late Roy and Olive Carnes Coffman. Betty was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, the Tarentum Order of the Eastern Star No. 98, the White Shrine, and was a mother adviser for the Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed shopping and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Susan (Jeff) Balog, of Natrona Heights, Kathy (Alan) Younkins, of Natrona Heights, and Charles F. (Bobbie) Korman Jr., of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Amanda (Tom) Negri, Danielle Suity, Andrea Korman, Kayla (fiance Kevin Kelly) Kieszek and Karly (Freddie) Sala; two great-grandchildren, Alexis Negri and Austin Suity; a sister, Jane Augusty, of New Kensington; a sister-in-law, Patricia Coffman, of Natrona Heights; a niece, Kelly (Melvin McNeal) Coffman; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles F. Korman (Feb. 15, 2011); four sisters; and two brothers.
Family and friends are invited from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Philip Beck officiating. Private burial will take place at McVille Union Cemetery, South Buffalo Township.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army, 917 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014; or to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019