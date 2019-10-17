Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Korman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Korman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Korman Obituary
Betty L. (Coffman) Korman, 87, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. Betty was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Clinton and was a daughter of the late Roy and Olive Carnes Coffman. Betty was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, the Tarentum Order of the Eastern Star No. 98, the White Shrine, and was a mother adviser for the Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed shopping and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Susan (Jeff) Balog, of Natrona Heights, Kathy (Alan) Younkins, of Natrona Heights, and Charles F. (Bobbie) Korman Jr., of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Amanda (Tom) Negri, Danielle Suity, Andrea Korman, Kayla (fiance Kevin Kelly) Kieszek and Karly (Freddie) Sala; two great-grandchildren, Alexis Negri and Austin Suity; a sister, Jane Augusty, of New Kensington; a sister-in-law, Patricia Coffman, of Natrona Heights; a niece, Kelly (Melvin McNeal) Coffman; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles F. Korman (Feb. 15, 2011); four sisters; and two brothers.
Family and friends are invited from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Philip Beck officiating. Private burial will take place at McVille Union Cemetery, South Buffalo Township.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army, 917 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014; or to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now