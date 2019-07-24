Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Renwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Renwick


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Renwick Obituary
Betty L. Renwick, 77, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. She was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Saltsburg, to the late Robert E. and Lucy M. Renwick. Betty lived most of her life in Buffalo Township and Tarentum. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Renwick, of Tarentum; granddaughter, Sharon L. Renwick, of Tarentum; and 10 brothers and sisters. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
All services for Betty will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now