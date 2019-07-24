|
Betty L. Renwick, 77, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. She was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Saltsburg, to the late Robert E. and Lucy M. Renwick. Betty lived most of her life in Buffalo Township and Tarentum. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Renwick, of Tarentum; granddaughter, Sharon L. Renwick, of Tarentum; and 10 brothers and sisters. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
All services for Betty will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 24, 2019