Betty L. "Betts" Wells, 98, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 10, 1922, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Schmerheim) Wells. Betty was a 1941 graduate of Tarentum High School. She retired after 29 years of service as a secretary from Alcoa in New Kensington. Betty was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed gardening, baking, spending time with her family and also took care of parents for most of her life. Betty is survived by her nieces whom she considered her girls, Mary Beth (Kevin) Welsh, Jennifer (John) Welsh and Meg (James) Smith. She is also survived by her other nieces and nephews, Yvonne Wells, Karen (Ed) Wetmore, Jerry (Roxanne) Wells, Denise (George) Pungratz, Jeff (Leslie) Wells and Jack (Carol) Wells and by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her seven brothers and by her nephews, Greg L. Wells and James Wells, and by her niece, Patsy Houze. As per Betty's request all services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
