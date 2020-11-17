1/1
Betty Lou Patz
1925 - 2020-11-14
Betty Lou Patz, 94, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center, Harmarville. She was born Dec. 4, 1925, in Tarentum, to the late William and Hazel (Sharar) Bandi. Betty Lou lived most of her life in Natrona Heights, where she was a homemaker. She was one of the oldest members of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, where she was very active in church activities, sang in the choir, taught Bible studies, her church was her life. Betty Lou graduated from Har Brack High School in 1943 and enjoyed vacationing with her family at their condo in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and travelling to Florida for family visits. Survivors include her daughter, Penny Lynn Ritter, of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Gary J. (Kellie) Patz Jr., of Butler, and Carson Noel Ritter, of Orlando, Fla. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. "Peaches" Patz; a son, Gary Jay Patz Sr.; and twin sisters, Marion Fischer and Marilyn Schrecongost, and a brother, William Bandi. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, with the Rev. Gregory L. Spencer, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Please observe social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
