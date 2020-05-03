Betty Lou Thimons, 93, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Willows of Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born July 18, 1926, in Arnold to the late William C. and Mary Elizabeth (Buzzard) Fair. Betty lived most of her life in Brackenridge, where she was a homemaker and member of Our Lady of Victory, Harwick. She graduated in 1944 from Tarentum High School and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and cooking. Betty especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Survivors include her children, twins Theodore W. "Ted" (Dee) Thimons Jr., of Richland Township, and Debbie (Dave) Henderson, of New Jersey, and Thomas "Tom" (Daria) Thimons, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Keeli (Phon) Malone, of Glassboro, N.J., Josh (Edi) Thimons, of Corona Del Mar, Calif., Danielle (Scott) Manning, of Vienna, Va., Lyndsey Henderson, of Philadelphia, Ashley Einersen, of Richland Township, Nathan (Elyse) Thimons, of Plum Borough, and Tyler Thimons, Richland Township. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore W. "Tubbs" Thimons Sr. in 2012, her twin brother, William Fair, brother, Jack Fair, and sister, Idonna Mistrik. Private family visitation from 2 until the time of blessing service at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to The Presbyterian Senior Care, The Willows Activity Fund. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 3, 2020.