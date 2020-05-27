Betty M. Baird, 99, of Cabot (formerly of Leechburg), passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. A daughter of the late John Baird and Elsie May (Reasinger) Baird, she was born Oct. 17, 1920, in Indiana, Pa. Betty graduated from Leechburg Area High School in 1938 then attended Muskingham College for a year before earning her bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) in 1942. She was a home economics teacher for 35? years, having taught at Blairsville, Highlands and Valley high schools before retiring in June 1978. She particularly liked teaching the boys when the home economics program was opened to them for enrollment. While at Blairsville, she started the first cafeteria lunch program by making soup and sandwiches with the help of the principal and senior students who would volunteer. Betty was a member of Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg, where she served on the mission committee for many years. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International, in which she delighted at the camaraderie and friendships she made. She enjoyed baking, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her great-nephews. Survivors include two nieces, Mary Beth Yeamans (John), of New Kensington, and Tracey Baird, of Clarion; a nephew, Scott Baird (Lois), of Fredericksburg, Va.; and five great-nephews, Matthew Yeamans (Morganne), Eric Yeamans, Christopher Baird, Nicholas Baird and Adam Baird. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Baird; her sister, Agnes Tidd; and a nephew, Robert Baird. A private family visitation will be held at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), followed by funeral ceremonies with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Private interment will be made at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Baird family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2020.