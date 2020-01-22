|
Betty N. (Brooks) Simonetti, 94, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 22, 1925, to the late Paul and Catherine (Peris) Brooks, in West Deer, where she has lived all of her life. Betty was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, and AMNCA. She loved bowling and was a member of several teams and leagues, including the RBC Bowlerettes Team, the West Deer Merchants League; Deer Lakes Merchants League and West Deer Travelers League. Betty worked at several area stores, including the Bessemer Co. Store, Russellton and the West Deer Variety Store. Besides bowling, she enjoyed traveling, and especially her friends and family. Survivors include her son, Larry (Candace Reed) Simonetti, of West Deer; her daughter, Toni (Stanley K.) Zembrowski, of Natrona Heights; granddaughters, Lori A. (Michael) Dudash, of West Deer, and Tera M. (Eric) Florek, of Lower Burrell; and her great-grandsons, Ethan and Ryder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony J. Simonetti, July 17, 1976; her daughter-in-law, Elaine B. "Sadie" (Thompson) Simonetti; brothers, Joseph and Steve Brooks; and sisters, Ann Stapchuck, Mary Kanzick, Josephine Lapitsky, Margaret Papriska and Stella Wartinsky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020