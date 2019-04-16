Betty V. (Williamson) Grinder, 90, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born March 2, 1929, in Spring Church, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Virginia (McDivitt) Williamson. Betty was a 1947 graduate of Apollo High School, a lifelong resident of the area and a former member of First United Methodist Church, Apollo. Betty enjoyed crocheting, working on crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader. She had a green thumb and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. Betty most loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Grinder, who passed away Dec. 7, 2015; son, Gary L. Grinder, who passed away Nov. 6, 2018; grandson, Edward Grinder; sisters, Ruth Rupert and Agnes Schlekat; and three brothers, Telford, Richard and Donald "Cork" Williamson. She is survived by her children, Deborah L. "Debbie" Grinder, of Burke, Va., Sandra L. "Sandy" Schirato, of Apollo, and Mark A. (Jodi) Grinder, of Washington Township; daughter-in-law, Sandra Grinder, of Key Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert L. Williamson, of Ranson, W.Va., and Pete Williamson, of Kepple Hill; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019. Please join the family as they honor Betty's life. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

