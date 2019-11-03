|
|
Beulah B. Wills, 99, of Allegheny Township, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 16, 1920, in Plum Borough to the late Snowden and Bessie Christy Beacom, and was a lifelong resident of Allegheny Township. Mrs. Wills was a very active member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church, Markle Township, where she served as the church treasurer and secretary, and also served on session. A skilled seamstress, she enjoyed sewing, cutting hair, crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and baking, especially bread and cakes. She is survived by her two sons, Robert L. (Mildred) Wills, and Timothy S. (Kimberly) Wills Sr., both of Allegheny Township; daughter, Jessie (John) Loverti, of Franklin Park; grandchildren, Laura Ann Mirkarimi, Julie Lynn (Greg) Eslinger, Molly Ann (Andy) Kuehner, Amy Lynn (Richard) Greece, Jenny Maria (Michael) Young, Timothy S. Wills Jr., and Rachel Anne (Timothy) King, nine great-grandchildren, Megan Eslinger, Claire and Elise Mirkarimi, Olivia and Alexandra Kuehner, Chloe and Jack Young and Tyler and Izabellah King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Wills; grandson, Robert L. Wills Jr.; brothers, Willian, Leonard and Lloyd Beacom; and sisters, Alice Shearer, Belva Shepherd and Violet Truby.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday by the Rev. Lanny Mellinger in Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, 15613. Burial will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.
The family suggests donations made to Pine Run Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019