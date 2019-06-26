Beverly Ann Salego, 81, of East Vandergrift, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 11, 1937, in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Audrey Shellhammer Soska Sr. Beverly had been employed by US Steel as an administrative secretary, J.C. Penney Co. in Lower Burrell as a sales associate and Bennetts Clothing as a seamstress. A member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift and The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, she enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking Christmas cookies and visiting the beaches in Wildwood, N.J. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. She had also been active with the Vandergrift Little League programs and was a Boy Scouts den mother. She was a graduate of Vandergrift High School and the Robert Morris Business School. Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Toni) Salego, of Arnold, and Brian (Diana) Salego, of Loyalton, Calif.; four grandchildren, Daniel, David, Jacob and Joseph Salego; and a sister, Cheryl Soska, of East Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Salego, in 2012; and her brother, Andrew Soska Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

