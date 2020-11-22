Beverly Jean (Pfeiffer) Johnson, a resident of Asbury Methodist Village, in Gaithersburg, Md., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Born April 3, 1930, in New Kensington, to Edward Jackson Pfeiffer and Mary Dale (Brodhead) Pfeiffer, Beverly graduated from Ken High in 1948, and then earned her R.N. from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Bev was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Richard Elwyn Johnson, originally from Germantown, Pa. She is survived by her six children, Marjorie Phillips (Thomas), Richard Elwyn Johnson Jr. (Deb), Robin Johnson (Rod Stratton), Donald Johnson (Boonyawee), Douglas Johnson (Katherine) and Brian Johnson (Jessica). She also is survived by her brother, Louis Pfeiffer, of Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



