|
|
Beverly Jean Krugle, 92, of Arnold, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Reynoldsville, Pa., to the late Charles and Gladys (Wylam) Harris Sr. She was the loving wife of the late Wilbert "Flib" Krugle; beloved mother of Will (Marie) Krugle, Chuck Krugle and Ann (Scott) Focer; grandmother of Marcus Krugle, Justin Focer and the late Todd Krugle and dear sister of Charles Harris Jr. and the late Shirley Beck. Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucy Krugle, and many nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of Arnold, she grew up and lived in the same house for 90 years. Jean was proud to have delivered the Valley News Dispatch and on climbing the hill of Murray Avenue for more than 20 years. She loved to bake and tend to her flower garden, but most of all, she treasured spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, (724-335-0100). Additional viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019