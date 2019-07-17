|
Beverly (London) Jackson, 76, of West Deer, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of J. Preston Jackson; loving mother of Dr. Shannon (Kevin) Pursel; and dear grandmother of Morgan and Lauren Pursel. Beverly was a 1960 West Deer High School graduate, loved shopping, and was a great cook and baker. In lieu of flowers, donations to a .
Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., Bakerstown.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 17, 2019