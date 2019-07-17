Home

Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Beverly Jackson Obituary
Beverly (London) Jackson, 76, of West Deer, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of J. Preston Jackson; loving mother of Dr. Shannon (Kevin) Pursel; and dear grandmother of Morgan and Lauren Pursel. Beverly was a 1960 West Deer High School graduate, loved shopping, and was a great cook and baker. In lieu of flowers, donations to a .
Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 17, 2019
