Beverly Y. Doettlinger
1972 - 2020
Beverly Y. Doettlinger, 48, of Springdale, died peacefully at home Friday, July 24, 2020, with her husband at her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1972, in Jeannette to her mother, Theresa Wolford Werner, and her father, the late Thomas Werner. She was a line worker in the production industry for most of her life. She enjoyed baking for everyone, word search puzzles, crafts and gardening. She will be sadly missed by everyone. Survivors include her husband, Mark Doettlinger; son, Anthony Yannuzzo; brother, Jason (Jessi) Werner; and sister, Amy (Sean) Snoznik. All services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., Springdale/Cheswick, 801 Pittsburgh St. Special thanks to Shurla and Stephanie. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com to view and leave condolences for the family.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Mark, Our deepest condolences go out to you and your family. It has been a long time since we had spent time together. We never forgot about you. God Bless You. Love. Mr & Mrs yeasted. Largo, Florida
Josie & Reed yeasted
