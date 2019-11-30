|
Bill M. Faulk, 76, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Leechburg to the late Theodore and Martha McAdoo Faulk. Bill retired as a foreman in the 8-3 Department at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge. He was a life member of Hilltop Hose Company No. 3 in Natrona Heights and a former member of the P.N.A. in Natrona, Outdoor Life Lodge in Fawn Township and the Oregon Club in Brackenridge. Bill enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Donna Vorp Faulk; his children, Tammy (Bob) Cornman, of Freeport and Todd (Lisa) Faulk, of Natrona Heights; grandsons, T.J. and Garret Faulk; adopted grandson, Michael Cornman; mother-in-law, Betty "Granny" Vorp, of Natrona Heights; brother, Robert Faulk, of Zanesville, Ohio; and sister, Phyllis (Butch) Douglas, of Kittanning. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, John, James, Phil, Charles, Paul, Theodore and Edward Faulk; and by his sister, Martha Bell Crowe.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, officiated by Chaplain Anthony Richardson-Eckes. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to Healthcare at Home, 500 Commonwealth Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019