Billey Jo "BJ" Chalfont, passed away suddenly Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in her home in Brackenridge from complications of pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Knootz Chalsor and Gerald.
She is survived by two sisters and their families, several aunts and uncle and cousins; three godchildren; and numerous friends who are giving her a celebration of life service from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Arnold Fireman's Club No. 2, 1100 Drey St., Arnold, PA 15068, downstairs, bring a balloon.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019