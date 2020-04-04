|
|
Billie J. Harbison, 85, of Cabot, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Billie was born June 28, 1934, in Sarver. She graduated from Freeport High School and then went to Duff's Business School to become a medical secretary. Her first job was at Allegheny Valley Hospital where she worked as a billing clerk and medical secretary, eventually moving on to become the office manager for Suburban Urologic in Tarentum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marie Painter. She is survived by her husband, William Harbison; her daughter, Loleta Celecki; and her son-in-law, Richard Celecki, who she considered a son. Billie married Bill when she was 16 years old and has had 69 wonderful years with him. He will miss her greatly. At Billie's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg is assisting the family with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.