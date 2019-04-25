Blair M. Cessna Jr., 90, of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the home of his daughter, Gayle, in New Kensington. Born March 6, 1929, in Wilkinsburg, he was a son of the late Blair M. Cessna Sr. and Celia (Gardner) Cessna. Blair lived in Plum Borough most of his life, and was the owner of Cessna Motors. He had a deep love for automobiles. Blair enjoyed staying active and liked playing bocce, shuffleboard, volleyball and loved golfing. In addition to his parents, Blair was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Copp) Cessna, who passed away in June of 2001; son, William "Billy" Cessna, Aug. 15, 2015; and a son-in-law, Terence Fitzroy, who passed away May 9, 2012. He is survived by his children, Blair Cessna III, of Plum, Gayle (Douglas Valigursky) Heymers, of New Kensington, Donna (David) Mann, of Jeannette, Robert (Lydia) Cessna, of Fox Chapel, Susan Haddick, of Plum, Holly Fitzroy, of Kiski Township; daughter-in-law, Cathy Cessna, of Apollo; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from noon until the blessing service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, with Father James Loew, OSB, officiating, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019