Bobbi Jo (Morford) Meso, 49, of Brackenridge, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. Bobbi Jo was born Sunday, Dec. 27, 1970, in Natrona Heights, to Larry Morford and Cindy (Daum) Thickey. She worked as an EKG tech at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed going to camp with her dogs. Bobbi Jo leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents; her children, Zachary Meso, of Brackenridge, and Alexis Meso, of Tarentum; a sister, Nicole (Adam) Rapsinski, of Natrona Heights; her boyfriend, David Weeter, of Brackenridge; her nephew, Kaleb Rapsinski; and her niece, Wren Rapsinski. Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Spore officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2020.