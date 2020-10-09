Bonita "Bonnie" V. (Guy) Yee-Basista, 72, of West Leechburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born June 21, 1948, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Preslipski) Guy. Bonnie, as she preferred to be called, dedicated her life to nursing. She often said that her earliest ambition was to be a nurse. When others her age were playing house with stuffed bears and dolls, Bonnie was putting bandages and Mercurochrome on hers. When she ran out of bandages in her play nurses kit, she raided the household supplies and practiced on her big sister, Joan. A 1966 graduate of Leechburg Area High School, she enrolled in Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing. Bonnie graduated in 1969 at the top of her class, and began her nursing career at Presbyterian University Hospital, Pittsburgh. There she was assigned to Unit 54, the hospital's critical unit. She was named a nursing supervisor in the unit and served for six years. In 1973, she married Wing J. "Lucky" Yee, of Pittsburgh, her husband of 33 years. Doing so, she also took on the additional challenge of being stepmother to four children who lost their own mother. Bonnie continued her nursing career at Citizens General Hospital, where she worked in the emergency room until the birth of her son, Matthew Joseph Yee, in 1975. She then joined the staff of Dr. Alton Bush, Leechburg. Bonnie served for 12 years, becoming the equivalent of a nurse practitioner. Bonnie next joined a home health service as a visiting nurse. She traveled throughout the region, often driving more than 100 miles a day to treat her patients. She was promoted to nurse supervisor with the company, serving there for 14 years. Bonnie finished her nursing career at Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell, where she retired as supervising nurse. A devout Catholic, Bonnie was a member of Christ the King Church in Gilpin. She especially venerated the Virgin Mary, praying the rosary nearly ever night. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, crafting, and vacations at the shore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wing J. Yee, in 2007; her stepdaughter, Mila Yee (Louis) Hafer, of Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2015; her great-grandson, Jasper; and her brother, Jerome. Bonnie is survived by her second husband, Thomas M. Basista, whom she married in 2008; her son, Matthew J. (Elda) Yee, of Newport Richey, Fla.; stepsons, Michael D. (Terri) Yee, of Pittsburgh, Sean P. Yee, of Washington, Pa., Kevin B. (Donna) Yee, of Manville, N.J., and Michael J. (Sheila) Basista, of Allison Park; sister, Joan Waitkus, of West Leechburg; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a niece, Lori (Waitkus) Klingensmith; and her nephew, Jerry Waitkus, both of Leechburg. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Christ the King Church, 125 Park Drive, Leechburg, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o AHN Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, www.supportahn.org/memorial
