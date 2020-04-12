Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Bonnie Altheide


1927 - 2020
Bonnie (Tressler) Altheide, 93, formerly of Kiski Township, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Apollo. A daughter of the late Thomas T. Tressler and Mary Elizabeth (Ellis) Tressler, she was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Harlen County, Ky. Bonnie drove taxi in New Kensington during World War II. That's where she met her husband, Lawrence "Moe" Altheide. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2004. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jessie Cunningham. She had been employed in domestic work with families throughout the valley. She enjoyed hunting in her younger years, but always shopping, traveling and going on vacations. Survivors include two daughters, Billie G. Carlson (Dan), of Kittanning, and Debbie L. Davis (Gerald Cibik), of North Apollo; two granddaughters, Leslie Jo McCormick (Leroy Shaffer), of Homer City, and Morgan Paige Davis (Matt Siciliano), of Oakmont; a sister, Billie White, of Maysville; and many nieces and nephews. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, is assisting the Altheide family with a private visitation and interment at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. Condolences to the Altheide family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
