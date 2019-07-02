The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Bonnie J. Aller


1955 - 03
Bonnie J. Aller Obituary
Bonnie Joyce Aller, 64, of Leechburg, formerly of Natrona, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Alle-Kiski Medical Center, Natrona Heights. She was born March 28, 1955, in Natrona Heights, daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy Weigel Mangol. Bonnie was a graduate of the 1973 class of Highlands High School. She was a member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church, Natrona, the Red Hats and the Eagles, Tarentum. She is survived by her husband, Michael M. Aller Sr.; three daughters, Monica (Jason) Hoffman, Michelle (Erik) Majocha, and Melissa (Jason) Tantlinger; a son, Michael Aller Jr.; two brothers, Jerry (Ann) Mangol, and Fred (Debbie) Mangol; a sister, Linda McNeal; nine grandchildren, Olivia, Jason Jr., Vanessa, Madyson, Darren, Ashley, Erika, Elijah and Haylee.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. C. Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 2, 2019
